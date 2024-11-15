Maharashtra DyCM Fadnavis accused the MVA of exploiting caste and religious divisions for political gain. He warned that Congress's policies could potentially impact reservations for SC/ST groups and divide the OBC community

BJP leader and Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Pic/PTI)

In poll-bound Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has strongly criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for allegedly agreeing to demands made by the Ulema Council, a Muslim clerical body, reported the ANI.

Fadnavis revealed that the MVA had reportedly accepted 17 demands from the Ulema Council through a formal letter. He particularly highlighted one demand that called for the dismissal of all cases against the Muslim community related to riots from 2012 to 2024.

"The Ulema Council declared support to them, and they put forward 17 demands. They (MVA) have given a formal letter that says we accept these 17 demands. I have no objection if someone puts forward any demands; I just question which of these demands are acceptable. I will tell you one demand," he said.

"One demand is: all cases against the Muslim community in riots from 2012 to 2024 should be dismissed and taken back. I want to ask, what kind of politics is this?"

Fadnavis questioned the ethics of such political manoeuvring, stating, "If any party wants to fight elections by taking along such rioters, and we remain divided (Batenge), we will be culled (Katenge)," he added.

The Deputy CM emphasised the BJP's stance on religious unity, referencing a slogan by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Fadnavis asserted, "When Yogi says, 'Batenge tho Katenge,' he is reminding us of history. This land belongs to our ancestors, like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, not to Razakars."

Describing the situation as a "Dharma Yudh" (righteous battle), Fadnavis stressed the importance of resisting falsehood and maintaining national unity. He said, "Our Dharma Yudh is based on the principle of 'Yato Dharmastato Jayah'--where there is truth, there is victory."

In the context of MVA's alleged alignment with groups like Ulema Council, Fadnavis said, "If in 1920 Congress had not given in to the demand to sing only half of Vande Mataram, the seed of division would not have been sown then."

He drew parallels with historical events, suggesting that such concessions to communal demands have contributed to divisions in the past and added, "This is why we need a 'Dharm Yudh'--a righteous battle."

Fadnavis accused the MVA of exploiting caste and religious divisions for political gain. He warned that Congress's policies could potentially impact reservations for SC/ST groups and divide the OBC community.

Regarding the potential Chief Minister if the Mahayuti alliance comes to power, Fadnavis stated, "There is no plan, no date. We are sure, we will form our government. As soon as the results come, all three parties will sit together and decide who will be made the CM...I am not in this process. I am a regional leader in my party, all this is the game of national presidents."

(With inputs from ANI)