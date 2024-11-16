CM Shinde also said that Maharashtra has regained its top position in the country and accounts for 52 per cent of the total Foreign Direct Investment flow

CM Eknath Shinde addressed a rally ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 in Ratnagiri, on Saturday. Pic/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde, while speaking at a campaign rally in the Guhagar constituency ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, on Saturday claimed that industries had left the state under the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government owing to lack of support. However, he said the situation had been reversed under his administration.

“Maharashtra has regained its top position in the country and now accounts for 52 per cent of the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow. Industries left the state because of the Maha Vikas Aghadi as they did not get support [from the government] but we are being blamed for it. You [the MVA] show what you did in two-and-a-half years. I am ready to give an account of industries that came to the state and the ones that are operational. Let people know the truth,” he added.

Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government, claimed that in his regime, the state has attracted investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore. He also responded to the opposition's claims of large-scale investment projects being diverted to Gujarat under the Mahayuti government.

According to news agency PTI, Shinde, while addressing concerns over the controversial Barsu refinery project in the district, clarified that it was approved during the MVA government’s tenure. However, he assured that the project would not proceed without the consent of the people or be implemented forcefully.

CM Shinde also took aim at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray and accused him of compromising the ideals of the party’s founder, Bal Thackeray, for the chief minister's position. “Eknath Shinde saved the Shiv Sena and its bow-and-arrow symbol. You sat next to those who abused Balasaheb,” he said.

Shinde’s rebellion in June 2022, which led to the split of Shiv Sena, resulted in the fall of the Thackeray-led government. In contrast, Shinde now presented his government as one that gives, rather than takes away. “My government is one that gives, not one that takes away. The manifesto of our ruling coalition is just a trailer,” he said, vowing to stand firm against any investigation into his government’s welfare schemes. “I am ready to go to jail for the schemes launched by my government,” he added, responding to Opposition calls for an inquiry into his government’s initiatives.

According to PTI, Shinde promised a slew of welfare measures, including the waiver of farm loans, the recruitment of 25,000 women into the police force to combat crimes against women, and a tough stance on perpetrators of such crimes. “Those involved in crimes against women will be hanged,” he declared.

Additionally, Shinde assured that 25 lakh jobs would be created over the next five years under his government, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)