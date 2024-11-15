Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Modi government determined to amend Waqf Act, says Amit Shah

Updated on: 15 November,2024 05:17 PM IST  |  Yavatmal (Maharashtra)
Amit Shah drew parallels between the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls and the epic Mahabharata, portraying the BJP-led Mahayuti as the 'Pandavas' and the Maha Vikas Aghadi as the 'Kauravas'

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Modi government determined to amend Waqf Act, says Amit Shah

BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Pic/PTI)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Modi government determined to amend Waqf Act, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the Modi government's resolve to amend the Waqf Act, despite opposition from leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, reported news agency PTI. 


Addressing a rally at Umarkhed in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, Shah said, “Modi ji wants to change the Waqf Board law, but Uddhav ji, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule are opposing it.” 


He added firmly, “Uddhav ji, listen carefully, you all can protest as much as you want, but Modi ji will amend the Waqf Act.”


Speaking at rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Shah emphasised the need for changes in the Waqf Board and its governing legislation.

Shah drew parallels between the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls and the epic Mahabharata, portraying the BJP-led Mahayuti as the 'Pandavas' and the Maha Vikas Aghadi as the 'Kauravas'.

“Uddhav Thackeray claims that his Shiv Sena is the real one. Can the real Shiv Sena go against renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar? Can the real Shiv Sena go against renaming Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar? The real Shiv Sena stands with the BJP,” Shah said.

“Rahul Baba used to say that his government would credit money in the accounts of the people instantly. You were unable to fulfil your promises in Himachal, Karnataka, and Telangana,” he said.

Shah also mentioned Mahayuti alliance’s promise to women that they will get Rs 2,100 per month under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Additionally, Shah reiterated that “Kashmir is an integral part of India and no power in the world can snatch it away from us,” at the rally. 

On Wednesday, the Union Home Minister at a rally in Jharkhand's Baghmara addressed concerns about the Waqf Board's land acquisition practices in Karnataka.

“The Waqf Board is in the habit of grabbing land. In Karnataka, it has devoured the assets of villagers. It has grabbed land parcels of temples, farmers and villagers...Tell me whether changes are required in the Waqf Board or not. Hemant Babu and Rahul Gandhi say no. I tell you let them oppose it, the BJP will pass the Bill to amend the Waqf Act. No one can stop us.”  

The 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23. As campaigning intensifies, both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA are making vigorous efforts to win over voters.

(With inputs from PTI)

