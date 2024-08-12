Last week, former state chief minister Thackeray visited Delhi and met top Congress leaders

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections: Uddhav Thackeray bowing before 'trivial people' for Maharashtra CM's post, says Union minister Prataprao Jadhav x 00:00

Union minister Prataprao Jadhav has claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray was bowing before "trivial people" with an eye on the chief minister's post ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections and had abandoned the Sena's ideology, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtra assembly elections are due in October this year.

Last week, former state chief minister Thackeray visited Delhi and met top Congress leaders.

Some BJP leaders later claimed Thackeray wanted to ensure he would be the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) are chief constituents of the opposition alliance, pitted against the ruling 'Mahayuti' coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP.

Speaking at a felicitation programme in Jalna on Sunday, Union minister Jadhav, who belongs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said during the time of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray, leaders used to visit his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, reported PTI.

In contrast, Uddhav Thackeray is now seeking approval of "trivial people" to secure the CM's post, he claimed.

"He falls at the feet of trivial people for the chief ministerial post," the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said, reported PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray has become completely secular, lacking the qualities of his father Balasaheb Thackeray, he further claimed.

"He has not even one per cent of the qualities of Balasaheb," the minister said, reported PTI.

Jadhav also criticised Uddhav Thackeray for not condemning the alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, which is facing unrest, reported PTI.

"Uddhav Thackeray has abandoned Shiv Sena's ideology while he calls us traitors," he claimed, reported PTI.

After a rebellion led by Shinde against the Sena leadership in June 2022, the party split and led to the collapse of the then MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday attributed the attack on Uddhav Thackeray's convoy by MNS workers to frustration stemming from the absence of condemnation following a similar incident involving himself.

On Saturday evening, MNS workers hurled tomatoes and cow dung at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's convoy in Thane, a day after some individuals in Beed district threw betel nuts (supari) at Raj Thackeray's motorcade.

Authorities had detained over 40 MNS workers in connection with the attack on Uddhav's convoy and subsequently allowed them to go. Later, police registered two FIRs naming 54 MNS workers, said an official on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)