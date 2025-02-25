Maharashtra: College student jumps from metro station in Pimpri Chinchwad, condition critical

According to the police, the student currently enrolled in a Bachelor of Computer Science (BCS) program at DY Patil College in Pimpri Chinchwad, attempted suicide by jumping from Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station at around 6 pm on Monday

A 21-year-old student attempted to end life by jumping from a metro station in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of the Pune district, police said, reported news agency ANI.

According to the police, the student currently enrolled in a Bachelor of Computer Science (BCS) program at DY Patil College in Pimpri Chinchwad, attempted suicide by jumping from Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station at around 6 pm on Monday, reported ANI.

He was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in critical condition.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag from Pimpri Chinchwad Police stated, "The exact reason for the attempt of suicide is unknown, but his friends informed that he was under some financial problem and had pressure from his family," reported ANI.

"The incident occurred at around 6 pm, and the boy is in critical condition at YCM Hospital. We are investigating the matter," he added.

Distressed by partner's suicide, minor girl kills self in Uttar Pradesh

A 14-year-old girl, allegedly distressed by her partner's suicide, hanged herself in her home in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Shilpa Verma said, "The girl's father had recently filed a molestation complaint against a 20-year-old man from Devarhana," reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, the man was arrested and sent to jail. Following his release, he moved to Punjab to live with relatives where he died by suicide.

On Monday, when his body was brought to his village, the man's family held a protest, demanding action against the girl and her family.

"We assured them the family necessary action would be taken, following which the man's last rites were performed," Verma said, reported PTI.

Later in the day, the girl was found hanging in her home.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem, and called in a forensic team to collect evidence, reported PTI.

The girl was alone at home at the time of the incident. Her father, a daily wage labourer, had gone to Nawabganj to work in the sugarcane fields while her mother was working in another field. The family discovered her body after returning home in the evening, the police said, reported PTI.

Locals said the girl had been in a relationship with the man and she killed herself due to the distress caused by his suicide.

