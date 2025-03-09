Maharashtra: 'Drunk' man who urinated on public road in Pune, arrested from Karad

He will be produced before the court later today, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of Yerwada Police Station confirmed

The Pune city police on Sunday said they have arrested the driver of a luxury car who allegedly engaged in "public misconduct" at a junction in Yerwada a day ago. The accused man identified as Gaurav Ahuja was arrested from Karad in Satara district after being on the run, police said, reported news agency ANI.

Ahuja allegedly urinated in full public view on Saturday morning and the "public misconduct" allegedly committed under the influence of alcohol was captured on the mobile of a passerby. It sparked outrage among locals after the video of the incident went viral on social media, reported ANI.

He will be produced before the court later today, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of Yerwada Police Station confirmed.

Ahuja and another person were in a BMW car and allegedly stopped at the Yerwada junction in Pune to urinate in public, reported ANI.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Himmat Jadhav, a video came under the notice of Pune city police in which it can be seen that the driver of the BMW stopped the vehicle midway and proceeded to urinate on the road. When questioned by a passerby, the youth reportedly exposed himself and displayed inappropriate behaviour," reported ANI.

"Taking cognizance of the video we have registered a case with Yerwada police under BNS Section 270, 281, 285, and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and Motor Vehicle Act, we have arrested one of them and looking out for another one who is absconding. Further investigation is on" DCP Jadhav said, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)