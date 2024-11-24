In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP secured a significant victory, winning 132 seats. Its allies, the Shiv Sena (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) and the NCP (led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar), won 57 and 41 seats, respectively, out of a total of 288 seats

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Same EVMs were used in Jharkhand, says BJP's Pradeep Bhandari amid opposition allegations x 00:00

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Sunday responded to allegations from the Opposition regarding the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) following the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Bhandari emphasised that the same EVMs were used in Jharkhand, where the results favoured the INDIA bloc, challenging the credibility of the Opposition's claims, reported the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhandari criticised the Congress and termed it as an "anti-democracy" party.

"Those who are blaming the EVM, I want to tell them that same EVMs were used in Jharkhand where the result came in your favour...They are not able to digest the fact that their 'Jhooth ki Dukaan' has been exposed from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh...If you (INDIA alliance) are blaming EVMs for your defeat then you should resign from the states where you have formed the government...Congress means anti-democracy," he told ANI.

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP secured a significant victory, winning 132 seats. Its allies, the Shiv Sena (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) and the NCP (led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar), won 57 and 41 seats, respectively, out of a total of 288 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP(SP), faced disappointing results, with only 20, 16, and 10 seats, respectively.

Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the election results, as to how the BJP could achieve such a high "strike rate" in a short period after losing in the Lok Sabha elections.

He highlighted ongoing transparency concerns regarding the electoral process and criticised the Election Commission for not addressing their complaints effectively.

Khera underscored the need for electoral integrity, especially in a context where trust in technology is increasingly scrutinised.

"The Lok Sabha election was fought in the name of Modi ji in Maharashtra, BJP lost it. The same state gives the same BJP 132 out of 148 seats within 4-5 months. What kind of strike rate is this? ...Is this strike rate possible? Democracy is our concern. Electoral transparency is our concern. Can the BJP reverse anti-incumbency?" he said.

"We complained continuously. Jairam Ramesh had complained about the name being deleted from the Election Commission's website from the house of a woman BJP leader. All the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had complained. No answer was given...Whether we win or lose, we will continue to question the election process. In a country where exam papers are leaked, can we blindly trust the machines? You cannot shut us up by showing the results of Jharkhand. To date, apart from the poetry, we have not received any concrete answer from the Election Commission," Khera said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut echoed Khera's sentiments, questioning the legitimacy of the number of seats NCP and Shiv Sena had got and suggesting that public sentiment does not align with the election outcomes.

(With inputs from ANI)