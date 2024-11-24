Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra elections 2024 Same EVMs were used in Jharkhand says BJPs Pradeep Bhandari amid opposition allegations

Maharashtra elections 2024: Same EVMs were used in Jharkhand, says BJP's Pradeep Bhandari amid opposition allegations

Updated on: 24 November,2024 11:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP secured a significant victory, winning 132 seats. Its allies, the Shiv Sena (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) and the NCP (led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar), won 57 and 41 seats, respectively, out of a total of 288 seats

Maharashtra elections 2024: Same EVMs were used in Jharkhand, says BJP's Pradeep Bhandari amid opposition allegations

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra elections 2024: Same EVMs were used in Jharkhand, says BJP's Pradeep Bhandari amid opposition allegations
x
00:00

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Sunday responded to allegations from the Opposition regarding the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) following the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Bhandari emphasised that the same EVMs were used in Jharkhand, where the results favoured the INDIA bloc, challenging the credibility of the Opposition's claims, reported the ANI.


Bhandari criticised the Congress and termed it as an "anti-democracy" party.


"Those who are blaming the EVM, I want to tell them that same EVMs were used in Jharkhand where the result came in your favour...They are not able to digest the fact that their 'Jhooth ki Dukaan' has been exposed from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh...If you (INDIA alliance) are blaming EVMs for your defeat then you should resign from the states where you have formed the government...Congress means anti-democracy," he told ANI.


In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP secured a significant victory, winning 132 seats. Its allies, the Shiv Sena (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) and the NCP (led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar), won 57 and 41 seats, respectively, out of a total of 288 seats. 

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP(SP), faced disappointing results, with only 20, 16, and 10 seats, respectively.

Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the election results, as to how the BJP could achieve such a high "strike rate" in a short period after losing in the Lok Sabha elections. 

He highlighted ongoing transparency concerns regarding the electoral process and criticised the Election Commission for not addressing their complaints effectively. 

Khera underscored the need for electoral integrity, especially in a context where trust in technology is increasingly scrutinised.

"The Lok Sabha election was fought in the name of Modi ji in Maharashtra, BJP lost it. The same state gives the same BJP 132 out of 148 seats within 4-5 months. What kind of strike rate is this? ...Is this strike rate possible? Democracy is our concern. Electoral transparency is our concern. Can the BJP reverse anti-incumbency?" he said.

"We complained continuously. Jairam Ramesh had complained about the name being deleted from the Election Commission's website from the house of a woman BJP leader. All the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had complained. No answer was given...Whether we win or lose, we will continue to question the election process. In a country where exam papers are leaked, can we blindly trust the machines? You cannot shut us up by showing the results of Jharkhand. To date, apart from the poetry, we have not received any concrete answer from the Election Commission," Khera said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut echoed Khera's sentiments, questioning the legitimacy of the number of seats NCP and Shiv Sena had got and suggesting that public sentiment does not align with the election outcomes.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jharkhand assembly elections Jharkhand Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Maha Vikas Aghadi Mahayuti INDIA alliance india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK