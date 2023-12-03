Breaking News
Maharashtra: Fake journalist held for extorting Rs 20,000 from Nagpur cafe owner

Updated on: 03 December,2023 10:42 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Police have recovered a fake identity card and a mobile phone from the accused identified as Mushtaq alias Munna Patel

Maharashtra: Fake journalist held for extorting Rs 20,000 from Nagpur cafe owner

Maharashtra: Fake journalist held for extorting Rs 20,000 from Nagpur cafe owner
A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly claiming to be a journalist and extorting Rs 20,000 from a cafe owner for not exposing certain activities in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.


Police have recovered a fake identity card and a mobile phone from the accused identified as Mushtaq alias Munna Patel.


Patel went to the cafe on November 29 night and started recording videos of customers from his phone. He demanded Rs 1 lakh for not reporting to police, an official said.


"Patel told the cafe manager that if his demand is not fulfiled, he would ensure that the establishment is closed permanently. To avoid any trouble, the manager gave him Rs 20,000," the official said.

Patel later contacted the owner of the cafe on Saturday night for money.

The management of the cafe lodged a complaint with local police, following which Patel was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for extortion, criminal intimidation, and other charges.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

