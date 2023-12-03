Breaking News
Mumbai: Next week predicted to be warmer, more polluted
Mumbai: A new cleanliness drive to target roads, parks in the city
Mumbai crime news: 4 held with counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in Fort
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues notices to shops over boards
Mumbai crime news: Suspect wanted in UP armed robbery arrested in Andheri
Mumbai: Auto driver plunges into creek in Borivli
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Nagpur woman loses Rs 1063 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Maharashtra: Nagpur woman loses Rs 10.63 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Updated on: 03 December,2023 10:35 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act

Maharashtra: Nagpur woman loses Rs 10.63 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Nagpur woman loses Rs 10.63 lakh to cyber fraudsters
x
00:00

A 23-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nagpur was allegedly cheated of Rs 10.63 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured her to invest money and earn returns by performing tasks online, police said on Sunday.


Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, an official said.


The woman had allegedly received a message on her mobile phone and was added to a chat group on the Telegram app, he said.


She was lured into investing money with the promise of returns after she performed some tasks online. The complainant allegedly deposited Rs 10.63 lakh in different accounts between September 27 and November 24, the official said.

When the fraudsters broke all communication with her, she realised that she had been duped and approached the police, he said, adding that a probe had been initiated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra mumbai nagpur mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK