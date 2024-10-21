On information, the Pune fire brigade department immediately rushed 5 fire tender vehicles and brought the fire under control within five minutes; the incident occurred when some foam caught fire during a welding work

An official on Monday said that a fire broke out on the ground floor of the Mandai Metro Station in Pune past midnight but no one was injured in the incident, reported news agency PTI.

On information, the Pune fire brigade department immediately rushed 5 fire tender vehicles and brought the fire under control within five minutes.

According to the fire department, the incident at Mandai Metro Station occurred when some foam caught fire during a welding work, reported PTI.

"Upon receiving a call about the fire, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Mandai Metro Station and the flames were extinguished. No one was injured in the incident," said a fire department officer, reported PTI.

Local MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol took to X to say the fire had been extinguished and the incident did not affect metro service.

