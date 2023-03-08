Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Four members of family rescued from building on fire in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Four members of family rescued from building on fire in Nagpur

Updated on: 08 March,2023 12:56 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The family got trapped after a blaze erupted in the ground-plus-two storey building at around 9 pm on Tuesday

Maharashtra: Four members of family rescued from building on fire in Nagpur

Representative image. Pic/iStock


Fire Brigade personnel rescued a family of four, including two minor children, from a building engulfed in fire in Nandanvan area in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.


Nobody was injured in the incident.



The family got trapped after a blaze erupted in the ground-plus-two storey building at around 9 pm on Tuesday.


Also Read: Scrap godown gutted in fire in Navi Mumbai; no injuries

"The fire broke out in a garment shop located on the ground floor and was spreading upwards, throwing out thick smoke that engulfed the entire building including the only staircase," the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said in a release.

The family got stuck on the second floor and decided to jump from the terrace in panic. However, teams of the fire brigade and civic officials reached the spot in time and rescued the family.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra nagpur news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK