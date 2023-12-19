A man has been arrested by the Pune Police in Maharashtra for allegedly misbehaving with a Korean woman YouTuber, an official said on Tuesday

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man arrested for misbehaving with Korean YouTuber in Pune x 00:00

A man has been arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune district of Maharashtra for allegedly misbehaving with a Korean woman YouTuber, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The police official said that the man had allegedly misbehaved with the woman video-blogger from South Korea last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pune Police took action after a YouTube video was reportedly uploaded by the woman and it went viral, as per the PTI.

The video showed a man putting his hands around her shoulders and touching her inappropriately while she was video-blogging in Ravet area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, according to the PTI.

"The incident took place in November....the suspect has been held by the crime branch and the process of registering an offence is on," said assistant commissioner of police Satish Mane, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile in an another incident in Mumbai in December last year, the Mumbai Police had arrested two men for allegedly harassing and molesting a South Korean woman YouTuber in Khar area of Mumbai, the police had earlier said.

According to the police, a video had gone viral on social media on Wednesday in which the woman was being sexually harassed by a man. In the video, the man can be seen attempting to forcefully kissing her and pulling her hand. The woman can be seen walking away, and a moment later the man along with his friend on a bike can be seen approaching the woman again.

"A Twitter user had shared the video, he claimed the woman was from South Korea and she was live-streaming when the incident took place. He had also tagged the Mumbai Police in the video. The police Investigations later revealed that the incident had taken place in Khar area of the city," an official had earlier said.

The woman, who had been disturbed after the incident, told police that she was unable to file a complaint at this point. However, the Nirbhaya Squad of the Mumbai Police took suo moto cognizance of the case and traced the suspects, the official had then said.

"After establishing the identity of the two accused, the police nabbed the duo," a police officer had said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!