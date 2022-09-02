Maharashtra: NCB nabs man with 210 kg ganja worth Rs 4 cr

The ganja was found in 98 packets covered with brown adhesive tapes, a common way of packing this kind of contraband, the official said
Representative Image
A man was held allegedly with 210 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 4 crore in Khopoli in Raigad district, over 100 kilometres from here, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off about an inter-state drug trafficking gang, a team from Mumbai NCB laid a trap at Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Highway on Thursday and arrested the man who is a resident of the metropolis, he said.
Also Read: Maharashtra: Pharmacy student held with sedative drugs in Latur
The ganja was found in 98 packets covered with brown adhesive tapes, a common way of packing this kind of contraband, the official said.
"The ganja has been sourced from Pune while the main supplier may have sourced it from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. Some part of it was meant for Pune and some for areas like Govandi and Mankhurd here, our probe has found. He has been peddling contraband in these areas for the last few years," he said.
A probe was underway to unravel the peddling network, its suppliers, carriers and peddlers as well as buyers, the official added.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.