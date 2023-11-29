Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Old rail overbridge near Manmad station collapses partially none hurt

Maharashtra: Old rail overbridge near Manmad station collapses partially; none hurt

Updated on: 29 November,2023 10:09 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The protection railing and the eastern side part of the ROB situated on Manmad-Yeola road collapsed at around 5.15 am

Maharashtra: Old rail overbridge near Manmad station collapses partially; none hurt

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Old rail overbridge near Manmad station collapses partially; none hurt
x
00:00

A portion of an old rail over bridge (ROB) near Manmad station in Nashik district of Maharashtra collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.


Nobody was injured in the incident.


The protection railing and the eastern side part of the ROB situated on Manmad-Yeola road collapsed at around 5.15 am. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the incident. Following the incident, traffic on the Indore-Manmad-Pune national highway was stopped, according to police.


Both sides of the Manmad-Yeola road and the crumbled portion of the bridge have been barricaded. The traffic coming from Malegaon and Yeola has been diverted via Lasalgaon.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nashik maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK