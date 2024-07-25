A low-level bridge over a stream was washed away amid heavy rains in Mahad MIDC area of Raigad district on Thursday, an official said. The bridge connected Kasbe Shivthar and Samarth Shivthar villages, he said. While the bridge was not used for vehicular movement, locals would take it to reach their fields in Samarth Shivthar.

While the bridge was not used for vehicular movement, locals would take it to reach their fields in Samarth Shivthar. File pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra rains: Bridge washed away in Raigad’s Mahad x 00:00

A low-level bridge over a stream was washed away amid heavy rains in Mahad MIDC area of Raigad district on Thursday, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bridge connected Kasbe Shivthar and Samarth Shivthar villages, he said.

While the bridge was not used for vehicular movement, locals would take it to reach their fields in Samarth Shivthar, PTI quoted the official saying.

IMD has issued a red alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in the coastal Raigad and Ratnagiri until Friday morning.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the Raigad collector and told him to assist all the flood-affected people and assured him of all the help from the state machinery. Shinde also appealed to the residents to cooperate with the administration with the evacuation process.

Meanwhile, traffic has been stopped at Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune route owing to the debris accumulated from a landslide amid the heavy rains.

Traffic has been stopped for the next few hours at Tamhini Ghat in the Raigad-Pune route owing to a landslide until the debris is cleared, Raigad Police said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy Chief Ministers (CM) Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took stock of the flooding situation in Mumbai, Thane and Pune cities which are receiving extremely heavy rains. Both the leaders issued a public appeal, urging residents against stepping outside and asked them to remain calm.

Pawar visited the state disaster management department at Mantralaya and asked the officials to mobilise all the necessary resources and relocate residents to safer areas.

Fadnavis was briefed about the deployment of two teams of the National Disaster Response Force in Pune and was informed that 11 boats were deployed to relocate residents of Ekta Nagar to safer locations. About 400 people were evacuated to safety on Thursday following flooding in Sinhagad Road and some other areas along the riverbank in Pune city owing to incessant rains, officials said. Two columns of the Army were deployed in Sinhagad Road area which was severely affected by flooding, they said.

(With PTI inputs)