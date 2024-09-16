Breaking News
Updated on: 16 September,2024 04:42 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

A Maharashtra Police officer said the Ganpati immersion procession routes will be monitored through CCTV cameras and drones in Latur

Maharashtra: Security heightened in Latur for Ganpati immersion on Sept 17; drones, CCTVs to monitor processions

As many as 2,000 personnel of police and the Home Guard will be deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion processions in Latur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.


A police officer said the procession routes will be monitored through CCTV cameras and drones.



More than 1,300 Ganesh mandals are expected to join the immersion processions in Latur city and district, the Maharashtra Police said.


He said help centres will be set up for children and senior citizens, while designated sites have been earmarked for collecting Ganpati idols.

"A total of 120 police officers and 1,250 personnel, along with 950 Home Guards, units of the State Reserve Police Force, four platoons of the Riot Control Squad, and two Quick Response Teams will be on duty in Latur district," an officer from Maharashtra Police said.

Additionally, preventive action has been taken against 3,225 habitual offenders to ensure that the immersion procession and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi festivities are conducted peacefully.

The police have appealed to Ganesh mandals to avoid using loud sound systems and laser beams during the processions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

