At least seven students sustained minor injuries after their school bus overturned in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place near Hardona village, an official said.

According to the PTI, about 40 students a school in Gadchandur town were travelling on the bus when it skidded and flipped over, the official said.

At least seven students suffered bruises. They were treated at a local hospital and discharged, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

1 killed, 12 injured as Delhi-bound bus overturns in UP

In an another incident in Uttar Pradesh, one person was killed and 12 were injured when a private bus, carrying passengers from Bahraich to New Delhi, overturned on Kisan Path in Gosaiganj area here on Friday evening, police said, as per the PTI.

According to police, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and it hit a road divider, causing it to overturn.

The injured were taken to the community health centre in Gosaiganj for treatment.

"Shahida (65), a resident of Bahraich, succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Three others, Rama (40), Shanti (30), and Devidin (40), sustained serious injuries and were referred to civil hospital for further treatment.

"Eight others suffered minor injuries and were discharged after treatment at the treated at the community health centre," the statement read.

Two fishermen drown in sea as boat capsizes off Sindhudurg coast in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, two fishermen reportedly died after their boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Sindhudurg coast in Maharashtra, the police said, as per the PTI.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said.

"There were a total of 14 fishermen on board the boat. They had gone fishing when their boat capsized. While two fishermen drowned, 12 others managed to reach a safe place," an official said, reported the PTI.

"The incident occurred at around 2 am off the Nivati beach in Sindhudurg," a police official said.

The deceased fishermen were identified as Raghunath Dharmaji Yeraji (49) and Anand Pundlik Paradkar (52), he said.

Both were residents of Vengurla taluka of Sindhudurg district, he added.

An accidental death report has been filed at the Nivati police station in this connection, and investigation is underway, the official said, reported the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)