The accident occurred around 7.30 am at Namalgaon Phata on the Dhule-Solapur Road. The victims were rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared them dead, an official said

The driver of a container truck lost control of the vehicle, which then ran over six pedestrians, an official said. Representational Pic/File

Six killed after speeding truck runs over them in Maharashtra's Beed district

Six people walking on the roadside were killed after being knocked down by a speeding container truck in central Maharashtra 's Beed district on Saturday, officials said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the accident occurred around 7.30 am at Namalgaon Phata on the Dhule-Solapur Road, they said.

The driver of a container truck lost control of the vehicle, which then ran over six pedestrians, an official said.

The victims were rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared them dead, he said.

The deceased persons were identified as 25-year-olds Akash Kolse, Vishal Kakde and Aniket Shinde; 21-year-olds Dinesh Pawar and Kishore Taur; and Pawan Jagtap, 30, the news agency reported.

Six dead, 2 injured in truck-autorickshaw collision in Chandrapur

Meanwhile, in an another incident earlier this week, six persons, including three women, were killed after a truck collided with an auto rickshaw in Rajura tehsil of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra on Thursday, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident, which also left two persons injured, took place near Kapangaon on Rajura-Gadchandur Road in Chandrapur district at around 4 pm, they said.

The autorickshaw carrying seven passengers was heading to Pachgaon from Rajura when the incident occurred, police said.

When the autorickshaw reached near Kapangaon, the truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it. The collision was so severe that the entire autorickshaw was crushed from the front, a senior official of Rajura police station said, according to the PTI.

On being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed all the victims to a hospital. Three of them were already dead. Three of the injured persons were referred to the Chandrapur District Hospital, where they were declared dead, he said.

The deceased were identified as Varsha Mandale (41), Tanu Pimpalkar (18), Tarabai Papulwar (60), Ravindra Bobde (48), Shankar Pipere (50) and autorickshaw driver Prakash Meshram (50), the official said, as per the PTI.

While the truck has been seized, its driver fled away from the spot and went absconding, he said, adding that the process to register a case against him was underway.

He said that efforts were ongoing to trace and nab him.

(with PTI inputs)