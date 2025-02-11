The three male passengers were trapped inside and drowned in the well, said a police official

Representational Pic/File

Three persons died after their car plunged into a roadside well in Butibori area Maharashtra's Nagpur, the police said, reported the PTI.

The car, apparently speeding, hit and broke the protection wall around the well and fell in it on Monday, an official said.

The three male passengers were trapped inside and drowned, said a police official.

They were identified as Suraj Chavan (34), his brother Saajan Chavan (27) and their friend Sandip Chavan (27), all local residents, according to the PTI.

The car was pulled out of the well by a fire brigade team.

Further investigations are going on.

UP: 3 devotees killed in road accident in Prayagraj

Meanwhile, three devotees on their way to attend the Maha Kumbh died after being hit by a vehicle near Nagnathpur National Highway here on Tuesday, police said, as per the PTI.

Utraon SHO Pankaj Kumar Tripathi said Jagori Mahato (45), Kunti Mahato (70) and Alpana Mahato (47) among other devotees were travelling in a bus.

The bus stopped at a nearby petrol pump on Nagnathpur National Highway at 5.30 am. While some passengers went to the fields to defecate, the three women went near the road divider and in the meantime a speeding unknown vehicle hit the women, he said.

The women died while being taken to a hospital, the SHO said.

They were travelling from West Bengal's Purulia in to take dip at Sangam in Maha Kumbh, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

In an another incident, at least eight people were injured when cars carrying devotees returning from Maha Kumbh collided with each other on the National Highway, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at around 3 pm near the Sasurkhaderi river bridge when the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle after its tyre burst, police said.

It hit another car from the rear side, injuring eight people, Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Karvariya said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and further investigation is underway, he added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)