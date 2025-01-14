A lurking tiger pounced on the victim and killed him when he was carrying out bamboo removal work in the Ballarpur forest range

A tiger attacked and killed a 57-year-old man in the Ballarpur forest range of Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, forest department officials said.

The tiger was tranquilised and captured shortly after the attack, they added.

The victim, Lalsingh Maravi, a resident of Manikpur in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, was performing bamboo removal work in a forest area assigned to contractor Nagin Puglia when the tiger ambushed him, killing him instantly, news agency PTI reported.

Upon receiving a report, officials from the Central Chanda Division and Ballarpur range, along with forest staff, rushed to the site. There they discovered the tiger sitting near Maravi’s body. Efforts to drive the tiger away were unsuccessful, prompting the forest department to call in a Rapid Response Team and wildlife experts. The team tranquilised the animal, and a veterinary officer examined it before the tiger was placed in a cage and transported to the Transit Treatment Centre in Chandrapur.

The body of Maravi was later handed over to his family following an autopsy, and initial financial assistance was provided to them, PTI reported. The operation to capture the tiger was conducted under the guidance of Shweta Boddu, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Central Chanda Forest Division, Chandrapur), officials said.

Chandrapur district, located in eastern Maharashtra, is home to the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Tiger cub found dead near village in Gondia

A tiger cub was found dead in the Gondia forest range, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, close to a village, officials said. This follows the discovery of a tiger and a tiger cub dead in separate incidents in Bhandara district over the past 15 days, PTI reported.

Forest department personnel discovered the carcass of the male cub, which belonged to tigress T14, in the Dasgaon beat near Kohka village. The cub had been unwell in recent days, officials said. Samples have been collected for lab tests to determine the cause of death.

Earlier, a tiger cub was found dead in the Lendezari forest area of Bhandara district on December 30, and a mutilated adult tiger carcass was discovered in the Jhanjhariya beat in the same district, officials added.

(With PTI inputs)