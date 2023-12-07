Twelve transgender persons were booked for allegedly assaulting a police personnel in Pandharpur of Solapur district in Maharashtra, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Twelve transgenders booked for assaulting cop in Pandharpur x 00:00

As many as twelve transgender persons were booked for allegedly assaulting a police personnel in Pandharpur of Solapur district in Maharashtra, some 400 kilometres from here, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident took place on Sunday evening near the renowned Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur and a video of it has been widely circulated on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the complaint filed by a 51-year-old assistant sub inspector (ASI) at Pandharpur town police station in Maharashtra, a group of transgenders had thrashed a devotee over giving them money prior to the day of the incident, as per the PTI.

"The devotee had given Rs 500 note to one of the transgenders and asked them to take Rs 50 and return Rs 450. This led to an argument during which the devotee was assaulted. When police arrived to probe after the devotee approached them, one transgender person abused the complainant and then exhorted others to attack him," he said, according to the PTI.

"The complainant was shooting the incident on his mobile phone, he was kicked by one of the transgenders persons, who fled. Other transgender persons started abusing the police official and also began undressing," he said, a PTI report said on Thursday.

They also alleged police was not allowing them to beg, the official said, adding that the complainant had to rush to a hospital after being kicked in his private part.

A case under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act for unlawful assembly, rioting, assaulting public servant, causing hurt, obscenity and other offences against 12 transgender persons, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Navi Mumbai Police arrested a beggar who was suspected of attacking a female college student in the Nerul node of the city. The police personnel told PTI that the beggar allegedly attacked the student aged 21 with a glass bottle without any prior provocation. This has resulted in the young woman sustaining grievous injuries.

According to the PTI report, the incident occurred on December 4 when the accused, identified as 26-year-old Imam Hassan Shamshuddin allegedly attacked the woman near a bus stop in Nerul. The woman, who is a resident of the Airoli area of Navi Mumbai, had come to a college at Nerul with a friend.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!