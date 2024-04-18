Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two dead, three injured as speeding SUV jumps over divider, overturns on Samruddhi Expressway

Updated on: 18 April,2024 06:59 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

Two people were killed and three seriously injured when their speeding SUV jumped over the divider and overturned on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Nashik

Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra: Two dead, three injured as speeding SUV jumps over divider, overturns on Samruddhi Expressway
Atleast two people were killed and three seriously injured when their speeding SUV jumped over the divider and overturned on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday morning, police said, reported the PTI.


The SUV was on its way to Nashik from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra when the incident occurred.


The accident took place at Khamble Shivar village near Sinnar town.


As the driver of the ill-fated vehicle lost control, it crossed the divider, broke side barriers and turned turtle, a police official said, as per the PTI.

The passengers of the SUV were residents of Karodi village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The deceased were identified as Bajirao Eknath Gangurde (65) who died on the spot and Nisha Ramkisan Gatkal (20) who died during treatment at a hospital.

One of the injured persons was admitted to a private hospital in Sinnar and the other two were admitted in District Civil Hospital in Nashik, the official said.

Several accidents have been reported on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway since its first phase was inaugurated in December 2022, the news agency reported on Thursday.

10 killed as car rams into parked truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as ten persons travelling in a car, including a child, died after their speeding vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat's Kheda district on Wednesday, police officials said, as per the PTI.

Preliminary probe revealed the Maharashtra-registered truck was parked on the extreme left lane of the busy expressway after it developed a mechanical fault and the car rammed into it from the rear side, said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya, the news agency reported on Thursday.

He said all the ten occupants of the car, including the driver and a five-year-old child, died in the crash.

"The Gujarat-registered car was going towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara when it rammed into the rear side of the parked truck on the expressway near Nadiad.

While eight people died on the spot, two injured persons, who were shifted to the Nadiad civil hospital in an ambulance, succumbed later," said the SP.

The truck was on its way to Jammu from Pune in Maharashtra when it developed a mechanical snag near Nadiad, the police officer said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)

maharashtra Samruddhi Expressway nashik Accident India news
