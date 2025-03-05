Three workers, all permanent employees at the Chikhla mines, were buried under the debris of which two died at the scene, an official press release said

Two workers were killed and one was injured after a slab reportedly collapsed in the Chikhla mines of Manganese Ore (India) Limited in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred during the first shift around 9 am at a depth of 100 metres in the MOIL mines, the Bhandara Disaster Management Office said in an official release.

Three workers, all permanent employees at the Chikhla mines, were buried under the debris of which two died at the scene, the press release said, according to the PTI.

The third worker who was identified as Shankar Vishvakarma (56), was rushed to a hospital in Bhandara for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased workers who has been identified as Vijay Nandlal (50) and Arun Chormar (41), were sent to a hospital in Tumsar for post-mortem, the press release added, the news agency reported.

Two killed, three injured as car crashes into state transport bus in Raigad district of Maharashtra

Two persons were killed and at least three others were injured after a speeding car reportedly collided with a state transport bus at Tamhini Ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The accident took place in the morning on Pune-Mangaon Road and it is suspected the car driver lost control over the wheels while coming downhill in the ghat section and crashed into the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, an official said, according to the PTI.

The car driver Manaskumar Niranjan Sahu and another occupant Sakhubai Kangude died in the crash, while three other passengers in the vehicle -- Rupali Manaskumar Sahu, Tarabai Nalawade and Rama Manaskumar Sahu -- suffered injuries, he said, the PTI reported.

According to the officials, the car was going towards Mangaon in Raigad district, while the bus was on its way to Pune.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at sub-district hospital in Raigad, the official said.

The accident led to a brief traffic disruption in the ghat (mountain incline or slope) section of the busy road, the official further said.

(with PTI inputs)