Maharashtra: Weather dept forecasts rains in Nagpur; farmers advised to take precautions

The weather department in Maharashtra's Nagpur has predicted rains in the next two to three days and advised farmers to take precautions

The weather department administration in Maharashtra's Nagpur has predicted rains in the district in the next two to three days and advised farmers to avoid spraying and application of pesticides and fertilisers, an official said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur district has forecast very light to light rainfall for isolated places in the district from Tuesday to Thursday and light to moderate showers in some parts on Wednesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted partly to mainly cloudy weather for the next five days, the official said, reported the PTI.

As per the RMC's release, maximum temperatures will drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next two days in Vidarbha and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The agriculture and weather departments have advised farmers to continue harvesting and threshing matured paddy, and if the threshing is not possible, to store the harvested produce at an elevated space and cover it with a plastic sheet or tarpaulin, he said, according to the PTI.

Farmers can continue picking cotton and use cotton bags instead of gunny or plastic bags to pick and store to avoid contamination of the lint, the official said, adding that markets and traders have been asked not to store the produce in open spaces amid rain.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that he was ready to provide any assistance if needed to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu amid heavy rains due to severe Cyclone Michaung, an official statement said.

CM Eknath Shinde said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the natural disaster that has hit the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Michaung has wrecked havoc on the people of these states causing great destruction."

In a post on X, CM Shinde wrote, "In this time of crisis, the people and Government of Maharashtra stand with the people of these states. We are ready to provide all necessary assistance to them. I pay condolence to those who have lost their lives in this calamity. We stand in solidarity with the people and Government of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. We pray that this disaster that has befallen on our brothers and sisters of these states ends at the earliest."

(with PTI inputs)

