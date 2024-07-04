Maharashtra: Woman killed by brother-in-law in Latur

The victim and the accused had a previous dispute which flared up, during which he stabbed her in the stomach

A 55-year-old woman was killed in Latur allegedly by her brother-in-law in Latur over an old enmity, reported PTI citing a police official on Thursday. The womam was was stabbed to death by the accused who has been identified as Suresh Alamkar.

The victim identified as Shalubai Alamkar was killed in Basweshwar Galli in Udgir on Wednesday, said an official.

"She and accused Suresh Alamkar had a previous dispute which flared up, during which he stabbed her in the stomach. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," the Udgir police station official said.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences, reported PTI.

Thane man stabbed to death; police launch probe

The police on Tuesday said that unidentified persons killed a 26-year-old Thane man after meeting him in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at around 7 pm on 100 Feet Road in Kalyan, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known, reported PTI.

Two-three persons arrived at the spot and discussed something with the Thane man.

They later stabbed him with a knife and fled. The Thane man died on the spot, an official from Kolsewadi police station said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint by a man who was accompanying the victim, the Kolsewadi police on Monday night registered an FIR against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (murder), the official said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

In another case, police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill a youth following suspicion that the latter planned to kidnap his sister in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The accused, who already has a number of criminal cases registered against him, went to the 21-year-old victim's house in Ambernath area on Saturday, reported PTI.

He took the victim on a motorbike to an isolated place in Chiradgaon and asked if the latter was planning to kidnap his sister, the official from Hill Line police station said, reported PTI.

The accused man allegedly abused the victim and attacked on his head with a sickle, he said.

The victim, who was severely injured, ran away from there and reached a nearby hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on the victim's complaint, the accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act, he added.