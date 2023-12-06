Maharashtra: Zilla Parishad education officer booked for amassing assets worth over Rs 5.85 crore in Solapur

A Zilla Parishad education officer in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 5.85 crore in Solapur district

A Zilla Parishad education officer in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 5.85 crore in Solapur district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials said that it is suspected the the official had gained the assets through corrupt means along with his wife and son, according to the PTI.

The suspect was identified as Kiran Lohar, the ACB officials said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

A case was also registered against his son and wife under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly encouraging and assisting him in amassing assets disproportionate to his sources of income, as per the PTI.

In a similar action, ACB officials have registered a case against a retired education officer with a secondary school department in Sangli for allegedly amassing assets worth more than Rs 82 lakh through corrupt means.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a sarpanch in Chittorgarh district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.40 lakh, a spokesperson said, reported the PTI.

The sarpanch of Jadana gram panchayat, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3.40 lakh to issue the lease deed of the plot, said the ACB spokesperson.

Verifying the complaint, the ACB's Chittorgarh unit took action on Friday and arrested the accused sarpanch while accepting Rs 2.40 lakh, according to the PTI.

The accused sarpanch had earlier taken Rs 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant during the verification of the complaint.

Meanwhile, in October, a woman sarpanch and an official of a gram panchayat were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 for issuing a no objection certificate at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday, the PTI reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Dashana Dattatreya Pimple, sarpanch of Pam village, and the gram panchayat's collection clerk Bhavesh Ganpat Pimple, deputy superintendent of police Palghar ACB Dayanand Gawade said.

The sarpanch had allegedly demanded Rs 60,000 to issue an NOC to the complainant, who runs a security agency, he said, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

