The victim is a college student who was working part-time in a catering firm. He was serving food to guests at a marriage function last week when the incident had occurred, they said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Man dies after falling into vessel of boiling rasam in Tamil Nadu x 00:00

A 21-year-old man died of burn injuries after he accidentally fell into a cauldron of hot rasam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, police said on Monday.

The victim is a college student who was working part-time in a catering firm. He was serving food to guests at a marriage function last week when the incident had occurred, they said.

Also read: Bhiwandi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 8

The man fell into the cauldron which had boiling rasam meant to be served to the guests.

The victim was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns. He died on April 30 without responding to treatment.

A case has been booked and investigation was on, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.