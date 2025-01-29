The kids described witnessing their father beating their mother, kicking her, and pulling her hair

A local court in Bareilly sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the abetment of suicide of his wife on the basis of the testimonies of his children, PTI reported.

First additional sessions judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar on January 28 convicted Vikas Upadhyay known as Vicky, residing in the Sanjay Nagar area, based on the testimonies of his eight-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

As per PTI, additional district and government advocate Digambar Singh said that the children recounted in court that their father regularly physically and verbally abused their mother, Vandana.

They described witnessing their father beating their mother, kicking her, and pulling her hair. The children also testified that their father would often tell their mother, "Why don't you die?"

"The incident occurred on August 29, 2023, when Vikas severely beat Vandana. The next day, she was found dead by suicide," he said, PTI reported.

The court found Vikas guilty of inciting his wife to commit suicide and fined him Rs 50,000.

The case was brought to light by the victim, Vandana's mother, Kamini Saxena, who registered an FIR at Baradari police station after facing initial resistance, PTI reported.

The prosecution presented eight witnesses, including the two children to support the charges.

Maharashtra: Police book man for abetting wife's suicide

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have booked a 42-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, a 39-year-old doctor, an official said on Friday.

According to PTI, as per the complaint against the man, the police said that he worked on a cargo ship but never stayed with his wife at their Vasai home, located on the outskirts of Mumbai when he was off-duty.

Recently, the wife allegedly confronted the man after learning that he had an extramarital affair. Since then, the accused used to harass her, the wife's family said in their complaint, PTI reported.

The woman died by suicide in their home on January 6, the official said, adding that her family has submitted certain documents to substantiate their allegations that the husband had pushed her to take the extreme step.



(With PTI inputs)