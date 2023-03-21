Man kills father with liquor bottle in Shimla, arrested

The incident happened in Vikasnagar area on Monday, they said, adding the accused Navpreet (22) has been arrested

A man killed his father by attacking him with a liquor bottle following a brawl in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Vikasnagar area on Monday, they said, adding the accused Navpreet (22) has been arrested.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's mother, when she went to her son Vijay's (44) house, she found his body lying in a pool of blood, police said.

When she confronted her grandson, he attacked her, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both Vijay and Navpreet were alcoholics.

They had a fight over some issue following which Navpreet attacked his father with a liquor bottle, police said, adding Vijay's wife had left the house a few years ago.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused has been arrested, SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi told the PTI.

