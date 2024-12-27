In his condolence message, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said late Singh's inspiring leadership earned him respect across the world

Manmohan Singh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Manmohan Singh among stalwarts who envisioned new, liberalised India: Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran x 00:00

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was one of the stalwarts who envisioned a new, liberalised India that is taking its rightful place in the world, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

In his condolence message, Chandrasekaran said late Singh's inspiring leadership earned him respect across the world.

"We mourn the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, one of the stalwarts who envisioned a new, liberalised India that is taking its rightful place in the world," he said in a statement, reported PTI.

He further said, "Dr Singh will always be remembered for his visionary thinking and deep insights while always being humble and upholding his personal values." His inspiring leadership earned him respect across the world, Chandrasekaran noted, reported PTI.

Manmohan Singh died on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.

In a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, PM Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over his passing, describing it as a great loss for the nation.

Addressing the nation over the demise of former Prime Minister, PM Modi recalled Dr Singh's extraordinary journey--from overcoming the challenges of the partition era to shaping India's economic reforms--and highlighted his legacy as a man of integrity, humility, and intellect.

"The passing of Manmohan Singh Ji has caused deep sorrow in all our hearts. His departure is a great loss for the nation as well. Coming to India during the period of partition and achieving success in every field of life here is no ordinary feat. His life teaches us how to rise above struggles and reach greater heights, and this lesson will continue to guide future generations," he said.

"As a kind human being, a learned economist, and a leader dedicated to reforms, he will always be remembered," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also recalled Manmohan Singh's contribution to the country.



"As an economist, he served the Indian government in many capacities at various levels. At a crucial time, he played the role of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. As Finance Minister in the government of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna PV Narasimha Rao Ji, he steered the country through a financial crisis and paved the way for a new economic path. As Prime Minister, his contribution to the nation's progress and development will always be remembered. His commitment to the people and the nation's development will always be held in high regard," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)