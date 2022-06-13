Actor Siddhanth Kapoor to be arrested; MDMA and ganja seized at rave party: Bengaluru cops

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth was initially detained from a party at a posh Bengaluru hotel and was subjected to a drugs test by the cops. The tests reports were found positive for consumption, the police said

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor was among five others detained by the Bengaluru police from a posh hotel in the city on Sunday for allegedly being found positive for consuming drugs. The arrests in the matter are likely to be made, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EAST), Bengaluru City, Dr.Bheemashankar S. Guled said, "The police found drugs including MDMA pills and Ganja during the search operations and arrests in the matter shall be made."

When contacted and asked if the police were arresting Siddhanth, Guled told mid-day.com, "We are arresting him."

According to the police, the cops had raided the hotel at city's M.G Road where the party was going on. The raid was conducted following a tip-off. Several people along with Siddhanth Kapoor were detained by the police on suspicion of drug consumption. The police said, Siddhanth was performing as a DJ at the party.

Speaking to the press, Guled said, "Around 35 people were subjected to the tests and five people have been tested positive for drugs and accordingly the action is being taken against them."

He added, "Kapoor has tested positive for drug consumption."

The police while conducting a search operation within the premises also allegedly found drugs. Guled said, "During the searches we found two packets lying near a dustbin. In one packet there were seven tablets of MDMA and in another packet ganja was found. Since the drugs were recovered, we have registered a case with sections 22A and 22B of the NDPS Act."

Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.

Siddhanth Kapoor has acted in several Bollywood movies including Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, Haseena Parkar, etc. He was also seen in web series Bhaukaal.