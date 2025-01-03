Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Medical seats cant remain vacant SC

Medical seats can’t remain vacant: SC

Updated on: 04 January,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was hearing the matter when it observed, “Seats also cannot go vacant.”

Medical seats can’t remain vacant: SC

Supreme Court of India. File pic

Listen to this article
Medical seats can’t remain vacant: SC
x
00:00

Seats in medical courses cannot remain vacant, the Supreme Court on Friday said and asked the Centre to hold a meeting with the relevant stakeholders, including the states, and consider the recommendations of a committee appointed over the issue.


A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was hearing the matter when it observed, “Seats also cannot go vacant.” In April, 2023, the apex court flagged the issue of super speciality seats in medical courses remaining unfilled.


The Centre had then proposed to appoint a committee, consisting of all the stakeholders including representatives of states and private medical colleges, under the chairmanship of director general of health services to resolve the issue.


On Friday, the Centre’s counsel said the committee comprising the stakeholders was constituted and it had given its recommendations on the issue.

It would be appropriate if the Centre held a meeting with the stakeholders and came out with a concrete proposal, the counsel said. The bench therefore directed for the meeting to be held by the Centre.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

supreme court delhi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK