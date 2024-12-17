Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Rejected RS seat offer week before Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Bhujbal

Nagpur: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who is disappointed at not being included in the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, has claimed he was offered a Rajya Sabha berth eight days ago but he rejected it.

Meghwal moves to introduce bills on simultaneous polls; opposition says attack on basic structure

New Delhi: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday moved in the Lok Sabha two bills which lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous polls in the country, with the opposition dubbing the draft laws as an attack on the basic structure.

Markets dip in early trade, led by Reliance and HDFC Bank, amid caution ahead of US Fed decision

Indian equity markets saw early losses as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the US Fed’s interest rate decision, with major stocks like Reliance and HDFC Bank witnessing selling pressure.

Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Adivi Sesh in Dacoit, see first look

Get Ready for a tale of Love, Betrayal and Revenge! Adivi Sesh's passion project, Dacoit, a mega pan-India action drama has been mounted to be an adrenaline pumping experience at the cinema. On his birthday today, the actor announced his leading lady welcoming her to be part of this high octane face off! The stunning actress Mrunal Thakur joins the film as the female lead, ready to dive into a story filled with action, emotion, and drama - between two former lovers.

Gloves in the air, retirement in the air? Rohit Sharma's Gabba moment stirs speculation

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul began India's fightback on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, aiming to close in on the hosts' daunting total of 445. While Rahul regained his form from Day 3 after surviving a first-ball reprieve, Rohit fell cheaply for just 10 runs.