Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road; green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi and more

Slow-moving traffic on the Aarey Road near Modern Bakery BEST bus stop. Pic/Satej Shinde

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Sensex, Nifty open in green

Indian stock markets opened with gains on Tuesday after the RBI's injection of liquidity of Rs 1.5 lakh crores boosted investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 index opened at 22,960.45 points, with a gain of 131.30 points or 0.58 per cent, while the BSE Sensex gained 292.83 points or 0.39 per cent to open at 75,659 points.

Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road

Less than nine months after the main road in Aarey Milk Colony was constructed using cement concrete (CC), the BMC-appointed contractor has begun repairing cracks that appeared on the road. Previously, mid-day reported on similar cracks in the newly constructed CC road in Aarey. In August 2024, senior BMC officials inspected the road, and the contractor was fined R28.45 lakh for the substandard work. Read more.

Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone Bench, Pune, has imposed a fine of Rs 14.22 lakh on SMS Envoclean Pvt Ltd, Mumbai’s only biomedical waste treatment plant located in Govandi, for environmental damage. The order follows a petition filed by the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, highlighting pollution and severe health hazards affecting residents of the area. Read more.

Sinner’s a clear winner!

Jannik Sinner said being clear in his mind that he was innocent of doping helped him play the sort of tennis that won him another Grand Slam on Sunday. Read more.

‘Read 11 novels on Parashurama to get the details right’: Vicky Kaushal's Mahavatar writer Niren Bhatt

Horror comedy, aerial actioner, mythological drama—each genre is far removed from the other. But each of them finds a place in writer Niren Bhatt’s filmography. Only months after displaying his command over horror comedies with Munjya (2024) and Stree 2 (2024), Bhatt delivered the aerial actioner, Sky Force, last week. While the Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer receives positive reviews, the writer has moved on to his next, the mythological drama, Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal. “It is a new genre for us,” begins Bhatt. Read more.