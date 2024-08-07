Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years; Markets rebound in early trade and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

File Photo

Markets rebound in early trade; Sensex jumps 1,046 points; Nifty surges above 24,300-level

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Wednesday after three days of massive decline in-tandem with a rally in global peers. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,046.13 points to 79,639.20 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 313.9 points to 24,306.45. Among the 30 Sensex firms, Maruti, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and HCL Technologies were the biggest gainers. Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Titan were the laggards.

Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!

Cyber fraud is skyrocketing in 2024, as per data of the last three years, cyber fraud cases are up 23-fold from Rs 32 crore in 2022 to Rs 753 crore this year. Officials expect this year’s total to double, as more than Rs 700 crore in fraud has already been reported in just seven months, and the amount keeps growing. According to officials from the Cyber Crime Cell, there has been a massive increase in cases of cyber fraud from January to July this year alone. Read more.

Charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi Yadav

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against ex-railway minister Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav and eight others in the land-for-jobs scam. The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who posted the matter for consideration on August 13. The ED’s case stems from an FIR lodged by the CBI. Read more.

Paris Olympics 2024: Gold’s the word for India's steeplechaser Avinash Sable’s mother!

Avinash Sable created history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the men’s 3000m steeplechase final at the Paris Olympics on Monday night. Indian sports lovers are now hoping for Sable, 29, to end up with a medal on Thursday night. Mandwa-based Sable’s mother Vaishali and her husband Mukund (farmers in a small village of Beed district) are hopeful that their son will win India’s first gold in track and field. Read more.

Want to be in forefront, not on the border

On June 13, as Border (1997) completed 27 years of release, Sunny Deol announced its sequel, to be helmed by Anurag Singh. This came after weeks of rumours that suggested that Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana would lead Border 2. However, now, mid-day has learnt that following months-long talks with the makers, Khurrana has apparently decided to let go of the war drama. Read more.