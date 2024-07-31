Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Death toll rises to 143 in Kerala landslide; Indian stock market opens with minor gains and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Pic/AFP

Indian stock market opens with minor gains

Amid the mixed cues, the Indian stock market opens with minor gains on Wednesday. During the opening hour of the trade, the Sensex was up 187.35 points or 0.23 per cent at 81,642.75, and the Nifty opened in the green, up 58.70 points or 0.24 per cent at 24,916. The stocks of 1816 shares were in green, while 579 shares declined, and 152 shares remained unchanged. Read more.

Kerala landslide: Death toll rises to 143, rescue operation underway

The death toll in the Kerala landslide tragedy climbed to 143 on Wednesday, with several injured and trapped, according to the State Health Department. Relief and rescue operations are underway in Wayanad's Chooralmala after a landslide broke out yesterday. The massive Kerala landslide wreaked havoc in the region as houses and roads were damaged, trees uprooted and water bodies swelled, hindering rescue operations. Read more.

Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!

The mastermind behind Guru Waghmare’s murder, Santosh Sherekar, owner of the Soft Touch Spa, allegedly paid a contract of R12 lakh to the two accused. Of this amount, R6 lakh each was distributed among the two killers. The Worli police will investigate whether Waghmare’s girlfriend, Mary Joseph, was promised any money after the killing of the city’s Ghajini. The police have recovered Rs 9,81,500 from the duo. Sherekar had approached Firoz and Saqib Ansari as “contract killers”. Read more.

‘No battle is won on an empty stomach’: Manu Bhaker's father Ram Kishan

Superstar Indian shooter Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan has revealed that the secret to his daughter’s success is her mother Sumedha’s specialities prepared with Gond, a gum-like edible resin used commonly in Haryanvi cuisine. On Tuesday, after Manu alongside teammate Sarabjot Singh clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal at the Paris Olympics to add to her individual 10m air pistol bronze which she won on Sunday, her father told mid-day over the phone, “Manu loves maa ke haath ka khana and in particular the gond dishes that she makes.” Read more.

Adil Hussain: ‘Glimpsed that spirit, concentration, in Janhvi’

Adil Hussain opens our morning conversation about Ulajh with the disclaimer that he is contractually bound from talking about the story. “Every twist matters,” he reasons. Sudhanshu Saria’s directorial venture drew the actor because of the complex relationships it depicted within the setting of a spy thriller. “It is about the bravery of a young woman, who wants to defend her country’s honour. I liked that the film isn’t jingoistic. Sudhanshu and I were to work before, but that didn’t happen. When he came with this, I said yes,” recounts Hussain. Read more.