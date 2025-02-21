Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day's Top News

Markets decline in early trade on foreign fund outflows, weak US peers

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid foreign fund outflows, weak US markets and tariff threats. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 202.21 points to 75,533.75 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 63.5 points to 22,849.65. From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Maruti and Sun Pharma were among the biggest laggards. Zomato, Tata Steel, NTPC and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,311.55 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Palghar tribals rescued from bonded labour at Surat brick kiln

Those rescued tell mid-day more families from Palghar, Dahanu are still trapped, forced to work without proper food or sleep. This is reportedly the first case of interstate bonded labour registered at various police stations in Palghar in recent history. Though a first information report (FIR) was registered at Manor police station. Read more

Delhi HC gets two new judges, strength rises to 41



Two new judges on Friday took oath of office, taking the strength of the Delhi High Court to 41. Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya administered the oath to Justices Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, who were serving as judicial officers in the district judiciary here, at a swearing-in ceremony held in the high court premises. The chief justice congratulated and welcomed both the new judges. "Congratulations. Welcome to our high court," he said after administering them oath. The Central government notified the two new appointments on February 19 after the Supreme Court collegium made a recommendation in favour of the two judicial officers, early this month. The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60 and with the two new appointments, the present strength has risen to 41.

Street in Kerala to be named after Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar returned to India on Thursday night after the India v Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy game here, to be at an inauguration of a road in Kasaragod, Kerala, to be named after him on Friday. While the function will be held at the Municipal Stadium, it is learnt that Kasaragod is filled with placards and posters in the build-up to the event. Read more

Urvashi Rautela charged a whopping Rs 1 crore per minute for her role in Daaku Maharaaj: Report

Urvashi Rautela made much noise and headlines for her cameo in The Telugu film 'Daaku Maharaaj'. The song 'Dabidi Dibidi' from the film that features her and lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was widely discussed and criticised for its 'vulgar' moves. While the actress only had a three-minute performance in the film, her viral interviews gave a boost to the visibility of the film. While Rautela had a small role in the film, she charged a whopping sum for the same. Read more