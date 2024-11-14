Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Digital wall blocking cyber cops; Sensex, Nifty trade firm in early trade and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Sensex, Nifty trade firm in early trade

Benchmark equity indices bounced back in early trade on Thursday after facing heavy correction in the last two trading days, amid massive buying by domestic institutional investors and a rally in frontline stocks HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 254.5 points to 77,945.45 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 86.25 points to 23,645.30. The BSE benchmark had tanked 1,805.2 points or 2.27 per cent in the past two days.

Mid-Day Special | Mumbai: Poor connectivity, worse air and gridlocks plague Bandra Kurla Complex

Originally planned as a commercial hub, BKC is today among Mumbai's costliest real estate spaces. In March this year, industrialist Uday Kotak expressed awe over the area, noting that office buildings in Mumbai's BKC command higher prices than those in Manhattan. He made this statement in response to a social media user who posted that a New York commercial office building had sold at Rs 16,000 per sq foot—less than half of BKC's going rate.

Mumbai: The digital wall blocking cyber cops

Mumbai has witnessed cyber frauds exceeding Rs 1,000 crore over the past 10 months, despite having five specialised cyber police stations. Detection and recovery rates remain low, between 15 and 25 per cent, with offenders often securing bail within 25-35 days and subsequently committing similar crimes in other states.

Dont fret, just reset, says Brett

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has advised India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli to hit the "reset button", work on their technique and hit the ground running in the five-Test series against Australia, beginning in Perth in less than 10 days.

Junaid Khan to have two releases on V-Day 2025 weekend?

We haven't seen much of Junaid Khan since his Bollywood debut in June with Maharaj, but it looks like we might get a double dose of him in February 2025. Trade insiders suggest that his yet-untitled next, produced by superstar-father Aamir Khan and co-starring Sai Pallavi, is eyeing a Valentine's week release. As luck would have it, his romantic drama with Khushi Kapoor, co-produced by Boney Kapoor, is already lined up for a February 7 outing.