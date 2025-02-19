Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Krishna Khadgi (in green) inside the crowded CSMT-bound train. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How commuter woes get magnified on Harbour Line; 10 years on, 700m Worli street awaits lights and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets rebound after falling in early trade on buying in bank stocks, fresh foreign fund inflows

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a weak note on Wednesday, but later bounced back, driven by buying in blue-chip bank stocks and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 386.01 points to 75,581.38 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 130.45 points to 22,814.85.

Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: How commuter woes get magnified on Harbour Line

Mumbai’s Harbour line remains the neglected arm of the city’s rail network, plagued by overcrowding, delays and poor infrastructure. As part of mid-day’s ‘Commute To Hell’ campaign, we followed two Kharghar residents—Krishna Khadgi, a 59-year-old cricket coach, and Jasbir Singh, a 64-year-old senior citizen—on their daily struggle to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). From battling for autos to squeezing into packed trains, their commute reveals the harsh realities of Harbour line travel. Read more.

Mumbai: 10 years on, 700m Worli street awaits lights

Residents of the Mahalaxmi Co-operative Housing Society, a mammoth Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) settlement on DP Road off Pandurang Budhkar Road in Worli, have been literally living in the dark for a decade. There are no streetlights on this stretch of densely packed street, which is roughly 700m in length. Read more.

Back with a bang!

It’s been nearly eight years, but the Champions Trophy is finally back for its ninth edition. A tournament considered surplus to requirement, given the diminishing stature of the 50-over format, has been revived precisely for that reason, to give fillip to the longer limited-overs version that is under tremendous pressure to hold its own from the attritional five-day game and the slam-bang T20 variant that clearly is what excites the fans and, to a large extent, the players themselves, the most. Read more.

Emraan Hashmi to reunite with the Bhatts with twisted musical love story

More often than not, the combination of Emraan Hashmi and producers Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt has been a winner at the box office, from Murder (2004) to Gangster (2006) and Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). While the actor’s last collaboration with Vishesh Films was Raaz: Reboot in 2016, it looks like another association is in the offing. mid-day has learnt that Hashmi is in talks with Mukesh’s son and filmmaker-writer Vishesh Bhatt for a twisted musical love story. Read more.