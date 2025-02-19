Packed trains, running at a lower frequency makes life difficult for commuters, which is made worse by ageing rakes in bad state; trains from Panvel arrive jam-packed, see some relief after Vashi, but become overcrowded again at Govandi and Kurla

Krishna Khadgi (in green) inside the crowded CSMT-bound train. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Mumbai’s Harbour line remains the neglected arm of the city’s rail network, plagued by overcrowding, delays and poor infrastructure. As part of mid-day’s ‘Commute To Hell’ campaign, we followed two Kharghar residents—Krishna Khadgi, a 59-year-old cricket coach, and Jasbir Singh, a 64-year-old senior citizen—on their daily struggle to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). From battling for autos to squeezing into packed trains, their commute reveals the harsh realities of Harbour line travel.

Krishna leaving his residence for Kharghar station. Pic/Anurag Ahire

MID-DAY followed Krishna Khadgi, a resident of Kharghar Sector 16. Krishna is a cricket coach and has to commute frequently to CSMT. He usually boards the 8.49 am Wadala local, later switching to a CSMT local at Guru Tej Bahadur (GTB) Nagar station, or directly takes the 8.56 am CSMT local.

Krishna Khadgi, 59, Kharghar Sector 16 Resident

Getting a rickshaw: A daily struggle



Krishna travelling by rickshaw to Kharghar station on February 18. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Khadgi leaves his home around 8.00 am to board a train from Kharghar station. He said, “Shared autos to the station are usually full, forcing us to take a special rickshaw, which costs Rs 60–Rs 70 depending on the driver. But even these are often occupied, making it a frustrating task to get one during morning peak hours.”

Rush-hour bottlenecks



Krishna (right) waiting for a train at Kharghar railway station. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Trains from Panvel arrive jam-packed, see some relief after Vashi, but become overcrowded again at Govandi and Kurla. “The rush is so bad that even standing inside is a struggle, let alone moving,” he said.

Trains packed to the brim



Krishna (in green T-shirt) entering Kharghar railway station

Trains arriving from Panvel, bound for CSMT or Wadala, are already packed, leaving little to no space for passengers boarding at Kharghar. “The trains are always full, and the frequency is not as good as the Central or Western lines,” said Khadgi. “We often have to miss trains simply because there’s no room to board.” On the day mid-day shadowed him, Khadgi had to skip the 8.49 am Wadala local as it was already overflowing before reaching Kharghar. He eventually managed to board the 8.56 am CSMT local.

Trains in poor condition

According to Khadgi, many Harbour line trains are in poor shape due to inadequate maintenance. “This only adds to our misery,” he said. “Railway authorities should replace old trains with newer rakes,” he added.

Fewer direct trains to CSMT

With limited Panvel-CSMT locals, passengers are often forced to take Wadala locals and switch trains at GTB Nagar or Wadala. “I request the Railways to increase the frequency of Panvel-CSMT locals and introduce some originating from Kharghar to ease the crowding,” he said. Krishna’s commute back Krishna, after his coaching sessions, usually boards afternoon trains for his return journey. He said, “I generally take trains post-12 noon as they are less crowded. I avoid evening trains because they are as packed as the morning ones.”

Last-mile commute



Jasbir Singh at Masjid station. Pics/Prasun Choudhari

Krishna takes a shared auto from Kharghar station to his residence. However, if one is unavailable, he is forced to take a special auto, which costs R60– R 70, depending on the driver.

Jasbir Singh, 64, Kharghar Sector 34/C resident

Jasbir Singh, a senior citizen who has commuted on the Harbour line for over 45 years, relies on a walking stick but still travels daily from Kharghar to CSMT for work.

The journey to Kharghar station

Singh, a resident of Sector 34/C, leaves home around 8.10 am and walks five minutes to the main road, where he waits for a shared auto from Taloja. “Shared rickshaws are often full, making it difficult to get one during peak hours,” he said. He reaches Kharghar station taking a share rickshaw, a journey of approximately 6.5 km.

Decades of struggle, little improvement

Jasbir Singh (in turban) deboarding the train at CSMT

Singh summed up his 45-year experience: “The situation has barely improved in 30 years. Trains are always overcrowded, making it impossible for senior citizens like me to reach the reserved seats. Younger passengers often occupy them, leaving us with no choice but to stand.”

Train travel: No space, no seats

The 8.37 am CSMT local from Panvel was running seven minutes late and was packed before reaching Kharghar. Many passengers, including senior citizens, were seen clinging to the doors due to the lack of space. Singh had to wait for the next train.



Jasbir Singh waiting for a CSMT-bound train at GTB Nagar station

The 8.49 am Wadala local, also running late, was just as overcrowded. Singh and this reporter managed to board, but the senior citizen seats were inaccessible due to the crowd. He finally found a seat after crossing Nerul, but until then, he had to stand with his walking stick.

To avoid climbing the footbridge at Wadala, Singh got off at GTB Nagar and waited for a CSMT-bound train. The 9.38 am local from Vashi, also delayed, was so full that Singh again had to stand for the rest of his journey.

Jasbir’s commute back

Jasbir typically boards the evening Panvel local. He said, “The frequency of CSMT-Panvel locals is lower compared to CSMT-Goregaon locals. This creates problems for passengers like me who need to travel to Kharghar or beyond. The trains are already crowded, and the rush increases at Wadala, making the commute very difficult.”



The crowded train Krishna takes. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Trains Jasbir frequently takes:

Jasbir generally takes the 6.12 pm Panvel local, 6.26 pm Panvel local, or 6.33 pm Panvel local (from CSMT). He manages to get the place to sit as he boards the train from the starting point. The trains however get crowded as the journey progresses.

Last-mile commute

Jasbir Singh either takes the Metro or a shared auto from Kharghar station. It usually takes 10–15 minutes to find a shared auto.

Reader Speak

IQBAL GILANI MANSURI

All compartments must have automatic doors to prevent footboard travel, stunts, and theft by bamboo gangs. A parallel overhead corridor will ease peak-hour congestion, and more coaches should be added, considering platform compatibility and short stops.

BAL GOVIND

This ordeal is shared by millions of fellow commuters in Mumbai locals. It is high time authorities concerned start treating them as humans and put commuters safety as their topmost priority.

PETER CASTELLINO

Trains are crowded on weekends and holidays. Key station terminuses, separate train lines, affordable AC double-deckers, disciplined railways, fair PROs, and sting operations can ensure train journeys become smooth and enjoyable experiences.