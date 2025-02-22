Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Composer Pritam with Ashish Sayal (in purple sweatshirt) near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, in 2023

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash; a leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla and more x 00:00

Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash

The Malad police have arrested the office boy of music director, composer and musician Pritam Chakraborty who allegedly absconded with Rs 40 lakh in cash from the artiste’s studio on February 4. The accused, Ashish Sayal, 32, was traced to Samba district in Jammu, where he was nabbed on Wednesday. Sayal was brought to Mumbai early on Friday on transit remand. Read more.

Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla

Kurla West residents have claimed that leakage from a potable water pipeline beneath the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) has gone largely unaddressed for six months. Civic officials, however, said that they had repaired the pipeline and the problem lies with a stormwater drain. Read more.

Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka

A 15-year-old Std X student lost his life after being hit by a speeding dumper at Turbhe Naka on Wednesday afternoon. According to Turbhe MIDC police, the boy has been identified as Dipanshu Bauddh, a resident of Indira Nagar in Turbhe MIDC. He was appearing for his Std X board exams and had left home on the day of the incident to get a printout of his hall ticket. He took his bicycle and asked his friend Altaf to accompany him. Read more.

Gill's switch is a hit!

A month ago, Shubman Gill was desperately short on runs. And confidence. Five Test innings in Australia yielded a mere 93 runs, extending his alarmingly poor run of scores in the five-day game outside the Asian subcontinent. Perhaps out of compulsion, more than choice, he returned to the Ranji Trophy, and rediscovered his mojo, so to say. Read more.

Yash begins shooting for his role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

For the better part of 2024, director Nitesh Tiwari and leading man Ranbir Kapoor focused on bringing the character of Ram alive as they shot Ramayana. With Kapoor having wrapped up his portions late last year, now it’s time for Ravana to dominate the set. mid-day has learnt that Kannada superstar Yash began filming his portions for the ambitious mythological drama yesterday, after two days of costume trials. Read more.