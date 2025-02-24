Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The junction outside Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli where corrective measures have been taken. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots; toddler run over, mother injured in Wadala and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex drops below 75,000-mark; Nifty tanks 188 points on weak US markets, relentless FII selling

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday tracking extremely weak US market trends, incessant foreign fund outflows and concerns over US tariffs. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 567.62 points to 74,743.44 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 188.4 points to 22,607.50.

Mid-Day Special: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots

The Mumbai Traffic Police have saved lives by scrutinising 30 accident-prone black spots and implementing corrective measures to make them safer. According to data provided by the traffic police, there has been a drastic drop in the number of accidents in 2024 compared to 2023. Read more.

Wadala: Toddler run over, mother injured

A woman and her 18-month-old son were run over by a car near Balaram Khedekar Marg in Wadala. The mother suffered injuries to her back while the boy died. The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Sunday. The driver has been booked by the police. Read more.

Kohli tons it on

Unflustered and unhurried, India completed their second successful run-chase in four nights to take a giant step towards their first little goal at the Champions Trophy. Read more.

Vaani Kapoor's Mandala Murders goes back on floor to rework and add scenes

Earlier this month, Netflix India announced Mandala Murders, led by Vaani Kapoor, as part of its 2025 slate. While the murder mystery’s principal photography had been wrapped up early last year, we have now heard that director Gopi Puthran and his unit have gone back to the set to film some portions. The team has been apparently shooting since last week in different parts of the city, including Madh Island, adding as well as reimagining certain sequences as per the editing team’s suggestions. Read more.