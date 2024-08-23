Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How young women are luring men into dating scams in Mumbai; Nifty, Sensex continue upward trend and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

The reporter with Mehak whose profile name on Bumble was S, 26

Nifty, Sensex continue upward movement as Asian markets decline

Indian markets continued their upward movement on Friday, with both major indices opening with marginal gains. The Nifty 50 index began the day with an increase of 0.14 per cent, or 33.60 points, reaching 24,845.10 points. Similarly, the BSE Sensex opened with a rise of 0.14 per cent, or 112.46 points, at 81,165.65 points.

Mid-Day Investigation | Date with disaster! How young women are luring men into expensive dating scams in Mumbai

In light of complaints from readers about certain nightclubs colluding with young women to fleece male dating app users, mid-day went undercover to expose how these establishments are allegedly offering the women free accommodation and coverage of daily expenses in return for setting up dates, getting customers to their assigned pub and racking up hefty bills in just half an hour. Within a day of the reporters creating dating profiles, matches began pouring in, with several women asking them out almost instantly. Certain nightclubs have allegedly been using women to bleed male dating app users dry financially. Read more.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC rips into cops over doctor’s death cover-up

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed extremely disturbing the Kolkata Police’s delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. It also asked doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin. Read more.

‘Tyson might win, but it won’t be easy’

Former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson was known to beat the living daylights out of his opponents in the ring in a career that saw him register 50 wins and only six losses; most impressively 44 wins coming via knockout. Read more.

'Angry Young Men' director Namrata Rao: Salim-Javed are badass guys, who made it happen

Everyone has a favourite Salim-Javed film. Even Namrata Rao, the director of Angry Young Men, a docu-series that tells the story of Bollywood’s most successful screenwriter duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. She says, “Deewar [1975] would be my favourite film, but I also love Shakti [1982].” It certainly is hard to pick, considering the duo delivered 22 blockbusters. Read more.