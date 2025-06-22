Mid-Day Top News at this hour: IMD predicts slightly more rain over next three days; senior citizen duped of Rs 1.19 crore in fake stock investment scam and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Pic/AFP

Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts slightly more rain over next three days

The monsoon season, which officially set in over Mumbai on May 26, continues to bring moderate rainfall across the city. A slight increase in rainfall is expected over the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more.

Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.19 crore in fake stock investment scam

A retired 83-year-old man from Dadar has become the latest victim of cyber fraud, reportedly losing Rs 1.19 crore to a bogus stock investment racket. In a well-orchestrated con, multiple individuals posing as investment experts duped him under the pretext of IPO investments. Read more.

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stenographer caught red-handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh

In yet another blot on the City Industrial and Development Corporation Ltd (CIDCO), a senior stenographer was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Thane, while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. Read more.

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Rishabh Pant slams 134 run-knock after lean patch in IPL

A one-handed shot over long-on for a six to complete his century and a somersault to celebrate the milestone. Yes, we are talking about the effervescent Rishabh Pant and his trademark celebration, which he had patented during his IPL century for Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow a month ago. At Headingley on Saturday, after Pant hit off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six to register his seventh Test century, he removed his helmet and did a forward somersault, to celebrate more in relief after having had a harrowing time during the recently-concluded IPL. Read more.

Biopic on yesteryear star Madhubala paused, budget to get a makeover

The director is ready, the script is ready, but the producers have hit pause on the long-anticipated biopic on legendary screen icon Madhubala. Reason: a budgetary rethink. Sources close to the project informed mid-day that while director Jasmeet K Reen of Alia Bhatt’s Darlings (2022) fame is all set to go, the producers are reassessing the financial blueprint of the film, which is being produced by Sony, along with Brewing Thoughts and Madhubala Pictures. Read more.