Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint; Salman Khan receives new death threat and more

A speed breaker on the road between Vanrai police station and Mahanand Dairy in Goregaon East which was painted in the wake of mid-day’s report. Pic/Raj Patil

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade amid foreign fund exodus

The Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Friday amid continuous foreign fund outflows and weak trends in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. Market watchers said the Indian market is likely to trade sideways till clarity emerges on corporate earnings, pick up in consumption and foreign fund flows. The BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 424.42 points to 79,117.37 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 132.7 points to 24,066.65.

Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!

Taking note of mid-day reports about the dangers posed by unmarked speed breakers across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has painted the road humps on a southbound service road near the Vanrai police station along the Western Express Highway. Read more.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan receives new death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again received a threatening message, suspected to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A threatening message targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Control Room on Thursday. Read more.

Amid death threats, Salman Khan gets 4-layer security for 'Sikandar' shoot in Hyderabad

The shoot of Sikandar is moving at a brisk pace despite the life threat to leading man Salman Khan. With the Mumbai schedule wrapped up, the superstar flew to Hyderabad last week for the action drama’s next leg. Khan has four levels of security cover for the month-long schedule. Read more.

"Indian batters not training enough against spin": Herschelle Gibbs

After India lost the first two Tests against New Zealand at home, and thereby, the series, Kiwi speedster-turned-commentator Simon Doull remarked that modern Indian cricketers are not as good players of spin as their predecessors. Read more.