Nifty, Sensex maintain bullish momentum, experts caution against lingering selling pressure

Indian stock markets extended their bullish trend on Tuesday as Nifty and Sensex recorded gains for the third consecutive session. Experts caution that selling pressure remains amid MSCI rebalancing-driven FII buying. Read More.

Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM, continues as caretaker

Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday, after he called on Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and submitted his resignation. Shinde (60) has been asked to continue as the caretaker CM till the new government is in place. He was appointed CM on June 30, 2022, after he toppled the erstwhile Sharad Pawar-crafted Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Read More.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised in Chennai

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai, according to a reliable source. As per PTI reports, the Governor is currently under medical observation. However, further details regarding his condition or the reason for his hospitalisation have not been disclosed at this time. Read More.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IND vs AUS Tests 2024: Zabardast!

As India register their biggest ever win in Australia, Aussie pacer-turned-coach Geoff Lawson says hosts should have played competitive domestic cricket ahead of marquee series. Read More.

International Emmy Awards 2024: India's 'The Night Manager' loses, check full list of winners

International Emmy Awards 2024: The show hosted by Vir Das had only one nomination from India, The Night Manager created by Sandeep Modi. The show was nominated in the Best Drama series category. Read More.