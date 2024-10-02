Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mulund residents to sue state; why illegal kidney donors drag others into the mire and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resettlement, Mulund residents to sue state; watch video

Mulund East residents will approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the state government’s decision to rehabilitate families affected by the Dharavi redevelopment project on salt pan land. During a meeting on Tuesday, locals vowed to take a firm stand. A PIL is likely to be filed on Friday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started constructing a colony for project-affected people a short distance away from the area’s salt pans. Read more.

Mid-Day Investigation | Kidney racket: Why illegal kidney donors drag others into the mire

Illegal kidney donors, grappling with an identity crisis brought about by unauthorised changes to their Aadhaar cards and battling health issues, often find themselves with no choice but to work as agents for organ traders. Many of these donors, most of whom were impoverished to begin with, are left to struggle with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the removal of their organ renders them unfit for work that fetches enough for two square meals a day, leaving them open to exploitation. Read more.

SC extends its bulldozer ban

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved order on the issue of framing pan-India guidelines relating to demolition drive and extended its interim order pausing bulldozer practice without permission till further order. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan reserved the order after hearing the matter for a length. Read more.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bazball is out, Bossball is in

A new, aggressive Team India, led by a combative and wily Rohit Sharma, notched up one of their most noteworthy wins in Test cricket at Kanpur on Tuesday. More than the opponents, it was the paucity of time due to inclement weather that India had to race against over the last two days. Read more.

Oscar and Grammy winner AR Rahman to score Hansal Mehta's Gandhi: 'I am deeply honoured'

When Hansal Mehta set out to make Gandhi, he envisioned it as a story of many contradictions—the leader that the world knows as the Mahatma and the man behind it, the principles he stood for and the humbling incidents that led to their birth. So, when it came to crafting the music for the complex story, the makers had a unanimous choice—A R Rahman. Read more.