Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mumbai lost Rs 1,000 crore in just 10 months this year; markets decline in initial trade amid soaring inflation and more

Markets decline in initial trade amid soaring inflation, foreign fund exodus

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Wednesday amid retail inflation soaring to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October and unabated foreign fund outflows. Muted quarterly earnings and weak trends in global markets were also the spoilsport for the markets, traders said. The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 239.69 points to 78,435.49 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down 103.15 points to 23,780.30.

Hawker menace: Lawyers cite Mid-Day Borivli report in Bombay High Court; justice has tough questions for state, BMC

Bombay High Court on Tuesday voiced strong dissatisfaction over the handling of illegal hawkers in Mumbai. Citing mid-day’s report, ‘This Borivli hawker market has killed several BEST services’, the court addressed a suo motu PIL on the issue. An advocate representing the bar council presented the report in court, prompting the judges to discuss the gravity of the situation. Read more.

Cyber fraud: Mumbai lost Rs 1,000 crore in just 10 months this year

In the past ten months, cyber fraud in Mumbai has exceeded Rs 1,000 crore, according to data from Mumbai Cyber. The fraud cases were reported to the 1930 helpline, and the Mumbai Cyber team managed to freeze Rs 129 crore within the critical “golden hours,” the two hours immediately following the fraud. Read more.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Team India practice session in Perth shielded from cameras by stringent security

The Indian team arrived in Perth on Tuesday amid extremely tight security—the same level of security that is provided to English Premier League giants Manchester United, it is learnt. It’s also the same kind of protection the team got during the 2022-23 T20 World Cup match against South Africa at this venue. Read more.

Ajay Devgn to shoot for 'Ranger' which will see him as a forest officer on the quest for a relic

Adventure is on the cards for Ajay Devgn. mid-day has learnt that the actor, who is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s production De De Pyaar De 2, will kick off their next collaboration, an action adventure, in December. The superstar has rarely explored a full-fledged action adventure in his 33-year career so far. That makes the tentatively-titled Ranger, which will see him as a forest officer on the quest for a relic, an interesting addition to his filmography. Read more.