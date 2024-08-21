Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mumbai’s longest rail-roko in recent history; markets decline in early trade and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Markets decline in early trade on weak trends from Asian peers, foreign fund outflows

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday amid continuous foreign fund outflows, weak trends from Asian markets and selling in banking stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 138.58 points or 0.17 per cent to 80,664.28 in early trade. The NSE Nifty snapped its four-day rally and slipped 15.20 points to 24,683.65.

Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history

Badlapur residents on Tuesday occupied railway tracks in a protest lasting nearly nine hours against the alleged sexual assault of two toddlers at a local school. This was the first time in recent memory that such a large disruption occurred over a non-railway issue. The protesters began occupying the tracks at 10.10 am and the line was given clearance at 6.15 pm after all the protesters were removed by 5.50 pm. Read more.

Kolkata rape-murder case | Supreme Court: Can’t wait for tragedy to protect the doctors

The Supreme Court expressed concern on Tuesday over the lack of workplace safety in healthcare institutions and said the country cannot wait for a rape or killing for real changes to take place on the ground. The apex court was hearing a suo-motu case related to the alleged rape and killing of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Read more.

Two-man race for MCA secy post as of now

As of now, there appears to be a straight contest between Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) two current Apex Council members—Abhay Hadap and Suraj Samat—for the association’s upcoming election to fill the Secretary’s post. Read more.

Salman’s flight-and-fight response

Action is Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss’ forte. So, it’s not surprising that their maiden collaboration, Sikandar, is being designed as an action spectacle. While the duo had kicked off the film’s shoot in June, we now hear that Murugadoss intends to can three fight sequences in the next schedule. The team is already gearing up for the crucial leg that will start from August 26 at Chitrakoot Grounds. Read more.