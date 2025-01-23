Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Train was halted on blind curve, oncoming driver tried honking; Two shot at in firing incident in front of cops in Naigaon and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Markets pare early losses to trade higher amid rally in Asian markets

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared all the losses to trade higher early on Thursday following buying in IT stocks and a rally in Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a negative note to plunge 202.87 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 76,202.12 in the morning trade. On the similar lines, NSE Nifty also fell 64.7 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 23,090.65. However, BSE benchmark soon recovered the losses and rose 152.54 points, or 0.20 per cent, to trade at 76,557.53 while Nifty went up 37.10 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 23,192.45.

Jalgaon accident: Train was halted on blind curve, oncoming driver tried honking

A rumour of smoke and fire caused panic aboard a train, leading to an accident on a blind two-degree curve in Jalgaon district. Eleven passengers who had deboarded were killed, and another 15 were injured when they were run over by the approaching Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express. The victims had stepped onto the adjacent track between Maheji and Pardhade stations. According to hospital authorities, at the time of going to press, four of the injured are in critical condition. Read more.

Maharashtra: Two shot at in firing incident in front of cops in Naigaon

A day after an attempt to murder case was registered against local criminal Meghraj Bhoir at Naigaon police station, the accused violently attacked the complainant and shot at him amid police presence. Bhoir’s accomplices, who were armed with iron rods and sharp weapons, joined the attack which took place over a property dispute, said a senior police officer. DCP Pournima Chougule-Shringi told mid-day that the complainant, Sanjay Joshi, had bought a piece of land from Bhoir’s father a few years ago which resulted in the dispute. One more person was seriously hurt in the incident. Read more.

Abhishek Sharma, spinners put England to sword at Eden

India made short work of the modest target that England could set at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, going past the visitors’ below-par 132 in the 13th over with seven wickets to spare. Victory gave Suryakumar Yadav & Co a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Abhishek Sharma hammered a 34-ball 79 that had five fours and a whopping eight sixes. Tilak Varma, in prolific form on the South Africa tour last November, played the second fiddle in a third-wicket partnership that produced 84 runs off 42 balls. Opener Sanju Samson had earlier provided the right start with a quickfire 26. Read more.

R Madhavan: ‘Multi-starrers have never upset my stardom’

You’ll see me a lot this year,” promises R Madhavan when we call him to speak about Hisaab Barabar. The ZEE5 thriller is his first project of what will be a busy year, with De De Pyaar De 2, a rom-com with Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Dhurandhar in the pipeline. Incidentally, each of his characters is different. Read more.